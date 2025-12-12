Iran, Egypt complain to FIFA against ‘pride match’ at world cup

Ahead of the 2026 football World Cup in the United States, Iran and Egypt have complaint to FIFA against the “Pride match”, supporting LGBTQ communities in Seattle.

The football federations in Iran and and Egypt expressed dismay over the idea of playing the match scheduled on June 26 at Seattle Stadium. Organisers in the US a “once-in-a-lifetime moment to showcase and celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities in Washington”.

In Egypt, the football federation issued a statement saying it sent a letter to FIFA “categorically rejecting any activities related to supporting homosexuality during the match”. According to reports, Seattle PrideFest has been organised in the city since 2007 by a nonprofit which designated the June 26 game for celebration before FIFA made the World Cup draw last week.

FIFA allocated the Iran-Egypt match to Seattle instead of Vancouver, where Belgium and New Zealand will compete on the same day.

In Seattle, the organisers have included an art contest for the game, including one entry of a rainbow-flagged sun rising over Mount Rainier as a crab goalie goes for a soccer ball while holding a cup of coffee in its pinchers.

In a post on X, Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson said, “Our city is ready, the fans are ready, and I can’t wait! The FIFA World Cup is coming to Seattle, and we are excited to be a part of the global celebration. With matches on Juneteenth and pride, we get to show the world that in Seattle, everyone is welcome. What an incredible honor!”