Iran embassy in Paris cordoned off after explosive threat

The Iranian embassy in Paris was surrounded by French police on Friday, and they were preparing to enter at the mission’s request, following a claim that someone had entered carrying an explosive, AFP reported.

According to sources, “A witness saw a man carrying a grenade and an explosive belt enter the mission building.” The embassy immediately alerted law enforcement agencies and an elite police team arrived for assistance.

According to AFP, there was a significant police presence and the entire neighborhood surrounding the embassy in the 16th area of the French capital had been sealed off.

Two metro lines that pass near the consulate have been suspended, according to Paris transportation firm RATP on X.