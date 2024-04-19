Iran embassy in Paris cordoned off after explosive threat

According to an AFP journalist there was a significant police presence and the entire neighborhood surrounding the embassy in the 16th area of the capital had been sealed off.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th April 2024 7:40 pm IST
French police near the Iranian embassy in Paris (Photo: Reuters)

The Iranian embassy in Paris was surrounded by French police on Friday, and they were preparing to enter at the mission’s request, following a claim that someone had entered carrying an explosive, AFP reported.

According to sources, “A witness saw a man carrying a grenade and an explosive belt enter the mission building.” The embassy immediately alerted law enforcement agencies and an elite police team arrived for assistance.

Also Read
Israeli drones ‘downed’ by Iran, with blasts heard in central province of Isfahan

According to AFP, there was a significant police presence and the entire neighborhood surrounding the embassy in the 16th area of the French capital had been sealed off.

MS Education Academy

Two metro lines that pass near the consulate have been suspended, according to Paris transportation firm RATP on X.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th April 2024 7:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button