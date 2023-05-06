Iran hangs Habib Farajollah Chaab

Tehran: Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab was executed on Saturday over charges of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people.

🚨 حکم اعدام فرج‌الله چعب، ملقب به «حبیب اسیود» سرکرده گروهک تروریستی حرکة النضال و طراح اصلی حمله تروریستی به رژه نیروهای مسلح در سال ۱۳۹۷ که منجر به شهادت و زخمی شدن تعداد زیادی از شهروندان شد، صبح امروز به اجرا درآمد.https://t.co/l9DnCdmG81 pic.twitter.com/MbXL7ApH5v — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) May 6, 2023

Forty-eight-year-old Farajollah Chaab was awarded death on March 12 by the Supreme Court. He was tried in 2022 for involvement in an attack on a military parade, in 2018 that killed 25 people, including 12 members of the Revolutionary Guards, and several other explosions.

Farajollah Chaab was detained in Iran since October 2020 after his disappearance during a trip to Turkey. He was later brought to Tehran.

Iran is one of the countries in the world that applies the death penalty the most.

According to AFP, the number of death sentences carried out in Iran during 2022were 582. In order words, it increased by 75%.