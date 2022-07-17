Iran imposes sanctions on 61 Americans, including ex-foreign minister

This is not the first time Iran has imposed sanctions on Americans this year. In January, it slapped sanctions on 51 Americans and in April another 24 were blacklisted.

Published: 17th July 2022
Representative Image

Tehran: Iran on Saturday imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for supporting an Iranian opposition group.

It came as months of talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal are deadlocked.

Iranian Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that it had “published the updated sanctions list for American people who support the terrorist ‘Mujahedin Khalq group’.”

The statement indicated that “based on the law to combat human rights violations and the adventurous and terrorist actions of the United States in the region, especially Article 4 of the aforementioned law, the Iranian Foreign Ministry places 61 Americans on the Iranian sanctions list.”

“In recent decades, the terrorist Khalq group has caused the bloodshed of more than 17,000 innocent citizens, especially women and children, by carrying out countless terrorist attacks,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry added.

Iranian state media reported that other officials blacklisted by the State Department for expressing support for the exiled opposition Mujahedin Khalq group include former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former White House national security adviser John Bolton.

