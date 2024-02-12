Iran marks anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution

Tehran: Mass rallies were held across Iran on Sunday to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The rallies, also attended by the country’s officials and military commanders, started concurrently at 9:00 a.m. local time in 1,400 cities and 35,000 villages across Iran, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

In the capital Tehran, people marched from 13 locations towards the Azadi Square, where Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech, Xinhua news agency reported.

Raisi said the country’s “vigilant, insightful and conscious” people had managed to overcome all problems caused by the “enemies,” according to a statement published on the website of his office.

People of Abadan, Khuzestan province participated in the rallies to mark the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in #Iran in the rainy weather. pic.twitter.com/EVtZNxEgfA — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) February 11, 2024

Millions took to streets across Iran today to reaffirm their pledge to the revolution that changed their lives forever. #IranRevolution

pic.twitter.com/UBSvZ9DJZ6 — Syed Zafar Mehdi (@mehdizafar) February 11, 2024

He added Iran was dependent neither on the East nor the West and made decisions and acted on its own.

He also condemned “the Israeli crimes in Gaza perpetrated with the support of the Western states claiming to be human rights advocates”.

During the rallies in Tehran, people chanted slogans and carried banners featuring similar slogans in support of Iran, its Islamic Revolution, and the Palestinians. They also condemned the US and Israel.

Along the routes of the rallies, a number of homegrown missiles and a launch vehicle dubbed Simorgh were put on display.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran toppled the US-backed Shah regime, and brought the country under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.