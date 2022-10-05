Iran: Musician released after being jailed for supporting protests

Tehran: The Iranian authorities on Tuesday released on bail the musician Shervin Hajipour, who was arrested for his song supporting the protests. Hajipour’s song became a slogan for the movement against the Islamic dress code.

The Public Prosecutor of Mazandaran Province, Mohammad Karimi, said that “Shervin Hajipour has been released on bail, and that his case will be pursued according to the judicial track,” according to what was quoted by the official news agency (IRNA).

Hajipour arrested on Thursday, September 29, Iran Human Rights reported.

25-year-old Hajipour, who was known for his pop music and songwriting, gained wide fame in the past few days against the background of the song “Baraye,” “For”. The song’s lyrics were taken from tweets in which Twitter users talk about their reasons for protesting.

However, the song is no longer available on his Instagram account, which had garnered more than 40 million view.

Since September 16, several Iranian cities have witnessed daily protest movements following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, three days after she was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for not complying with the Islamic dress code imposed by the government.

Dozens died on the sidelines of the protests, including members of the security forces, while officials confirmed the arrest of hundreds of participants in the protests and riots.

At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since September 16, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization (IHR).

Amnesty International confirmed the deaths of 53 people, while the Fars news agency reported the killing of about 60 people, and 12 members of the security forces were reported to have been killed.