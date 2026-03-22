Iran opens Hormuz to most ships, restricts ‘enemy’ vessels

The US-Israeli war on Iran entered its fourth week on Sunday, March 22, with shifting signals over the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying regional attacks and mounting global economic concerns.

Iran indicated a partial easing of its position on the strategic waterway, with its representative to the International Maritime Organization stating that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all shipping except vessels linked to “enemies”, in an apparent reference to the United States and Israel.

The statement came hours after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would strike Iranian power plants if the strait is not “fully opened” within 48 hours, raising the stakes around one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

Regional attacks widen

Missile threats extended beyond Israel, with Saudi Arabia saying it detected three ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh. One was intercepted, while the others landed in uninhabited areas. A separate drone targeting the kingdom’s eastern region was also shot down.

In Israel, air raid sirens sounded across central and northern areas after fresh missile launches from Iran, with explosions reported in multiple locations. No immediate casualties were confirmed in the latest attacks.

In the north, one person was killed after a projectile, believed to have been fired from Lebanon, struck a vehicle. Additional cross-border fire caused injuries and damage, according to Israeli authorities.

Armed groups escalate operations

Lebanon-based Hezbollah said it carried out 14 attacks targeting Israeli military positions using missiles, drones and artillery. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also claimed 21 operations targeting US-linked bases across Iraq and the wider region, alleging troop withdrawals towards Jordan.

The Israeli military said it intercepted further ballistic missiles and conducted operations in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah-linked infrastructure, reporting that weapons were seized and fighters killed.

In Tehran, Iranian authorities said they had intercepted an armed drone allegedly linked to US and Israeli forces, as reports emerged of fresh Israeli strikes on the capital.

Nuclear concernys and regional safety

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had detected no signs of radiation following reports of a missile incident near Dimona, adding that there was no indication of damage to the Negev nuclear research centre.

Meanwhile, Qatar confirmed that six out of seven people missing after a helicopter crash in its waters have been found dead, as search operations concluded.

Strait of Hormuz tensions and global impact

Japan said it could consider deploying its Self-Defence Forces for minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz if a ceasefire is reached, though it ruled out direct security operations during active conflict.

Iran, meanwhile, said vessels not deemed “hostile” could pass through the strait under coordination, signalling conditional openness amid ongoing tensions.

The strategic waterway remains disrupted, raising concerns over global energy supplies. The conflict has severely impacted the aviation sector, with the world’s largest airlines losing an estimated $53 billion in market value as flights are suspended and fuel costs surge. Jet fuel prices have reportedly doubled since late February.

India secures oil supplies

Amid supply concerns, a vessel carrying Russian crude oil arrived at Mangaluru port, with several tankers rerouted to India after changing course from China. The shift follows New Delhi securing a temporary waiver from the United States to purchase sanctioned Russian oil stranded at sea.

War rhetoric escalates

Iran warned that any attack on its energy infrastructure would prompt retaliatory strikes on US and Israeli energy, desalination and technology facilities across the region.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the country must continue to “crush the enemy” after visiting a missile-hit site, signalling continued military resolve.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held discussions with his Omani counterpart on recent developments, indicating ongoing diplomatic engagement alongside military escalation.

Civilian impact grows

More than 115,000 British nationals have returned to the United Kingdom from the Gulf since the conflict began, reflecting rising security concerns among expatriates.

With sustained missile exchanges, expanding regional involvement and mounting economic disruption, the conflict shows no signs of easing, fuelling fears of a prolonged and wider war.