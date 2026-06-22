Iran plays 10-man Belgium to 0-0 draw at World Cup

Inglewood: Alireza Beiranvand made seven saves while Iran and Belgium played to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup on Sunday, June 21, with Team Melli unable to break through after the Red Devils went down to 10 men in the second half.

Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy received a straight red card in the 66th minute when he miskicked a ball backward and then fouled Mehdi Taremi to prevent the Iran star from getting a clean breakaway scoring chance.

Iran couldn’t capitalise, and Belgium actually generated better scoring chances down the stretch – but both teams left with their second straight draw in group play.

Neither team will feel good about the result at SoFi Stadium.

During a tumultuous World Cup trip affected by travel restrictions and visa denials from the US, Iran will regret missing a golden opportunity to beat a European powerhouse sitting 10th in FIFA’s world rankings while playing before a loud, supportive crowd.

Iran returned to the Los Angeles area for its second straight match in front of a crowd packed with fans from the diaspora both supporting Team Melli and decrying the Iranian government with boos of the anthem and hundreds of Lion and Sun flags displayed.

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Iran’s World Cup cycle has been chaotic ever since the US began a war on February 28. The Iranians moved their training base from Arizona to Mexico, and the team is operating under travel restrictions requiring them to leave Los Angeles only hours after both matches, infuriating coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Meanwhile, star-studded Belgium has yet to score in two matches at the World Cup, getting on the scoreboard only through an own goal in its opening draw with Egypt.

Belgium is unbeaten in its last 15 competitive matches, but it has not scored on 53 consecutive shots at the World Cup dating back to its one goal scored in its three mostly dismal games in Qatar four years ago.

Belgium dominated possession in the first 60 minutes, but Iran had a handful of strong chances stopped by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who matched Beiranvand’s excellence. Team Melli had the best scoring chances early, including a beautiful set piece for a goal by Taremi – who was ruled offside by video review.

Maxim De Cuyper was denied twice in the second half by Beiranvand, including a golden opportunity in the 86th minute.

With so many preparation obstacles, Ghalenoei leaned on experience against Belgium, sending out the oldest starting 11 at a World Cup match since 1966, according to Opta.

Romelu Lukaku was a surprise addition to Belgium’s starting lineup, playing the first 73 minutes and recording one shot.

The Red Devils’ career goals leader missed nearly all of his club season at Napoli with a hamstring injury, and he played as a substitute against Egypt last Monday.

Standout Belgian winger Jeremy Doku missed the match with an illness.