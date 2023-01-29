Iran reports drone attack on military facility

Tehran: Drones attacked a defence facility in Iran’s Isfahan city, media reports said.

“An explosion has occurred in one of the military centres affiliated to the Ministry of Defence,” deputy head of security for Isfahan Governorate Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari told Fars News Agency, CNN reported.

Iran successfully repelled a drone attack on one of its military plants on Saturday, the defence ministry said in a statement after local media reported that a loud blast had been heard at a military plant in the city.

One of the drones was hit and brought down by the plant’s air defence system and the other two were caught in its defence traps and exploded, Islamic Republic News Agency reported quoting the statement.

No casualties were reported and the attack only caused slight damage to the roof of the defence equipment facility.

