The move comes after Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed diplomatic ties in March 2023 through a China-mediated agreement.

Iran, Saudi Arabia to hold 1st joint military exercises: Report
Photo: AFP

Iran and Saudi Arabia are reportedly planning to conduct their first joint military exercises in the Red Sea, although the Kingdom did not immediately confirm, AFP reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 22, the commander of Iran’s navy, Admiral Shahram Irani, was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency ISNA that “Saudi Arabia has asked that we organise joint exercises in the Red Sea.”

“Coordination is underway and delegations from both countries will hold the necessary consultations on how to conduct the exercise,” he added

The move comes after Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed diplomatic ties in March 2023 through a China-mediated agreement.

Riyadh severed diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016 after its representative offices were stormed during demonstrations protesting the execution of a Shiite religious leader by the Sunni-majority Kingdom.

