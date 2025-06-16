Iran says 224 Killed, over 1,200 wounded in Israeli strikes

At least 224 people have been killed and 1,277 hospitalised in Iran following Israeli airstrikes that began early Friday, June 13, the Iranian Health Ministry announced. The Spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said that over 90 percent of the casualties were civilians.

The region is now on edge, with fears of a prolonged conflict after Israel’s unexpected strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities reportedly killed several senior generals and nuclear scientists. The escalation has raised concerns among analysts about a broader regional fallout and the potential involvement of other state and non-state actors.

Israeli strikes across Iran have killed at least 406 people and wounded another 654, according to the Washington-based Human Rights Activists group, as reported by the Associated Press. The group cross-references local reports within Iran with a network of in-country sources. It is currently working to identify how many of the victims were civilians versus members of the security forces.

However, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated it carried out a large-scale wave of airstrikes targeting weapons production facilities in Tehran. According to the IDF, the strikes hit infrastructure associated with the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and other units of the Iranian military.

Iranian Regime weapon production sites haven been been struck and degraded.



Earlier today, the IDF completed a wide-scale wave of strikes on numerous weapon production sites belonging to the Quds Force, the IRGC and the Iranian military, in Tehran.

Later on Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the strikes, calling them a “deliberate and ruthless” attack. In a post on X, he claimed that one of the buildings hit belonged to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Several civilians were injured in the attack, including a number of my colleagues who were taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

“This is yet another clear war crime, part of the regime of Israel’s ongoing and systematic campaign of aggression against #Iran,” Khatibzadeh added.

The criminal regime of Israel launched a deliberate and ruthless strike on one of the buildings of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, located directly across from the Institute for Political and International Studies.

Several civilians were injured in the attack, including a…



Several civilians were injured in the attack, including a… pic.twitter.com/DLxlmvuvZe — Saeed Khatibzadeh | سعید خطیب‌زاده (@SKhatibzadeh) June 15, 2025

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, also challenged Israel’s portrayal of its actions as precise and limited.

In a post on X, Baqaei wrote, “Israeli propaganda: ‘Surgical strikes, no residential damage.’ Reality: In just three recent strikes in Tehran, 73 women and kids killed; 20 children killed in Chamran residential complex, 10 still remain trapped under rubble 48 hours later. Their ‘surgical accuracy’?!”

Israeli propaganda: "Surgical strikes, no residential damage."

Reality: In just three recent strikes in Tehran, 73 women and kids killed; 20 children killed in Chamran residential complex, 10 still remain trapped under rubble 48 hours later.

Their 'surgical accuracy'?!…



Their 'surgical accuracy'?!… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 15, 2025

An unnamed Israeli security official, speaking to the Jerusalem Post, said the operation was aimed at “neutralising military assets that were being prepared for an attack on Israeli territory,” adding that “civilian casualties were not the objective and all efforts were made to avoid them.”

The attacks, which have reportedly targeted military leadership sites and infrastructure linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, mark a major escalation in regional tensions. Human rights groups and analysts have raised concerns about the humanitarian impact of the strikes, particularly the number of civilian casualties and the broader risks to regional stability.

In Iran, all educational institutions have been shut down until further notice, the country’s Education Ministry spokesman Ali Farhadi said Sunday. To reassure students and families, Farhadi noted that all scheduled exams across educational levels would be postponed. New exam dates will be announced later, and any invalidated exam entry documents will be reissued.

Meanwhile, Israel has extended its state of emergency and internal restrictions until June 30, citing ongoing security concerns. The decision was approved during an online government session, according to Israel’s Yediot Ahronot newspaper.

The Israeli Education Ministry also confirmed that all learning activities will continue remotely, with in-person exams canceled for the foreseeable future.

Since the start of the conflict, at least 14 people have been killed and 390 wounded in Israel, according to Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate. These casualties have resulted from retaliatory missile and drone attacks attributed to Iranian forces and allied groups.