Iran says US military attacked civilian ships, killed 5 in Strait of Hormuz

The United States military said it fired on Iranian forces and sank six small boats targeting civilian ships as it moved to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, May 4. The attack resulted in the killing of five civilians by the American naval forces, the Iranians said, according to Al Jazeera.

They have denied the Americans’ claim that the boats belonged to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, and maintained that they were civilian boats.

The US destroyers (warships) tried entering the Strait of Hormuz with their radar off, the Iranians said. The warships were only detected after their radar was turned on, with Iran’s naval forces constantly monitoring the region. Immediately after being identified, Iranian forces engaged them and fired warning shots, Al Jazeera reported.

The warning shots consisted of missiles, rockets and combat drones, forcing the US destroyers to turn back. The attacks came a day after US President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom,” warning Iran would face severe consequences if it targeted American ships.

U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters are supporting Project Freedom in and near the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier today, Sea Hawk and U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters were used to eliminate Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping. pic.twitter.com/pt9eTWkhxZ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

Also Read US attempt to reopen Strait of Hormuz draws Iran warning, risks ceasefire

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, a key American ally, said it had come under attack from Iran for the first time since a fragile ceasefire took hold in early April.

Tehran did not outright confirm or deny the attacks but early on Tuesday, May 5, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE “should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire.”

In similarly vague terms, Iranian state television earlier quoted an anonymous military official as saying Tehran had had “no plan” to target the UAE or one of its oil fields.

PM Modi condemns attacks on UAE that injured three Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on the United Arab Emirates’ port city of Fujairah that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals.

Modi’s sharp denouncement of the attacks came a day after the Indians were injured after drone strikes caused a fire at a major oil industry zone in Fujairah. The UAE had accused Iran of carrying out the strike.

Also Read Three Indians injured in Fujairah drone attack, alert in Abu Dhabi

“Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable,” Modi said on social media.

“India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

The prime minister also asserted that ensuring “safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security.”

The attack on Fujairah city came as the ceasefire between the US and Iran came under strain in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas pass, remains a major sticking point in the talks. Shipping through the narrow Gulf waterway has been severely disrupted by the conflict, triggering a sharp increase in oil prices and energy shortages in several countries.

The UAE’s defence ministry on Monday said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran.

Thailand approves USD 12.2 bn emergency borrowing

Thailand’s government has agreed to an emergency package to help with the economic impacts of the US-Israel war on Iran, marking one of the largest borrowing plans in the country’s history.

The USD 12.2 billion package, according to lawmakers, will be used to increase domestic spending and mitigate economic hardships. The loan will be issued from June to September and will provide aid for more than 20 million low-income people under the “Thais Help Thais” government initiative to ease living costs.

South Korean commercial vessel damaged in explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

A South Korean commercial ship was damaged after an explosion occurred in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 passengers on board are reported to be safe.

Hours after the attack, Reuters reported that the country’s presidential office is thinking over whether to join Trump’s “Project Freedom.”

Pakistan Navy aids crew of Indian vessel stranded in Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy provided humanitarian assistance to the crew of an Indian offshore tug and supply vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea, according to a media report.

The navy was assisted by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the rescue and support operation, the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday, quoting security sources.

The assistance operation for the crew, which included six Indians and one Indonesian national, was launched after the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Mumbai contacted Pakistani authorities and requested assistance, the report said.

The crew had reported a technical fault on MV Gautam, which was en route from Oman to India, the sources said.

Multiple raids conducted in occupied West Bank by Israeli forces

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Israeli forces conducting several raids in the occupied West Bank overnight on Monday. The forces stormed the villages of Jorat al-Shamaa, Wadi al-Nis and Umm Salamuna, attacking multiple Palestinian homes. The news agency also reported that Israeli militart raided parts of Ramallah in the western region.

No injuries or arrests were recorded from the raids.

Fire reported in southern Iranian port

With the cause still unknown, Iranian state media reported a fire broke out on several commercial ships docked in the southern port of Dayyer.

Head of the port’s fire department, Majid Omrani, told Mehr news agency that firefighters are working to control the fire.

Residents of two Lebanese towns directed to evacuate

The Israeli military issued another round of displacement orders for residents of Jabsheet and Sarafand towns in Lebanon. The locals were asked to evacuate “immediately and move away from the villages anf towns for a distance of at least 1,000 metres to open areas.”