Trump announces operation to free stranded ships in Hormuz

As the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 66th day on Monday, May 4, US President Donald Trump said Washington would assist in releasing commercial vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue.

“Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with — They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders!” the President said in a Truth Social post.

Also Read Iran warns US warships could end up in ‘graveyard’ as Hormuz tensions escalate

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” he added.

Many ships are facing shortages of food and essential supplies reqy to sustain large crews, he said, describing the initiative as a humanitarian effort.

Trump has said the effort, which he called “Project Freedom,” will begin Monday morning, “Middle East time.”

The conflict, which began in February, has expanded into a wider regional crisis, with the Strait of Hormuz at the centre due to its importance for global trade and energy flows.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Iran is “stalling and playing games” in negotiations, describing its latest proposal to end the conflict as “very ridiculous”.

Iran says any US move in Hormuz would violate ceasefire

A senior Iranian official warned on Monday, May 4, 2026, that Tehran would treat any US attempt to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz as a breach of the ceasefire.

“Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire,” Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission in Iran’s parliament, said in a post on X.

⚠ WARNING



Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.



The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts!



No one would believe Blame Game scenarios! — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) May 3, 2026

Lindsey Graham calls Iran offer ‘ridiculous’

In a post on X, Lindsey Graham expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom”, aimed at restoring shipping movement in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I fully agree with President Trump’s decision to launch Operation Freedom, which aims to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Graham added that while he hopes the conflict can be resolved through diplomacy, it is “now time to restore freedom of navigation and to respond forcefully to Iran if it insists on terrorising the world”.

Totally agree with President Trump’s decision to launch Project Freedom, whose purpose is to restore freedom of navigation for the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passageway for the world economy that has been locked down by Iranian terrorism.



It is clear to me that Iran is playing… https://t.co/NGsEkTz56x — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2026

China shipped dual-use materials to Iran: US officials

Chinese companies have shipped materials to Iran that could be used for both civilian and military purposes, according to US officials quoted by The New York Times.

The report said the supplies fall under “dual-use” categories, raising concerns in Washington over their potential role in the ongoing conflict.

Officials added that China is maintaining a cautious approach to the war and has avoided taking a firm position, citing the need to balance multiple strategic interests.

They also said US President Donald Trump is seeking to engage China from a position of strength as tensions continue.

Maritime attacks near Gulf waters

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said a tanker off the coast of the UAE’s Fujairah came under attack after being struck by “unknown projectiles”.

“All crew are reported safe. No environmental impact reported,” the agency said.

The incident occurred hours after UKMTO reported that a bulk carrier was targeted by multiple small craft off the Iranian coast, about 11 nautical miles (18km) west of Sirik, highlighting rising risks to shipping in the region.

Iran says 37,000 buildings repaired as damage from US-Israel war mounts

Iran’s Housing Foundation says it has repaired around 37,000 houses and commercial buildings damaged during the US-Israel war, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The scale of destruction remains significant. The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said more than 125,000 civilian structures across the country have been destroyed or severely damaged by attacks on residential areas.

The IRCS added that 339 medical centres were affected in the strikes, including hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, health clinics and emergency stations, highlighting the strain on the country’s healthcare system.