Iran warns US warships could end up in ‘graveyard’ as Hormuz tensions escalate

A senior Iranian official, Mohsen Rezaei, a top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has warned that US naval forces could “end up in the graveyard” amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Washington of acting like “pirates” through its blockade of Iranian ports.
Rezaei said on social media on Sunday, May 3, that Iran has the capability to confront US naval activity, adding that recent American threats reflect a misreading of global geopolitical realities.
His remarks followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who acknowledged that American naval enforcement resembles “piracy” as part of efforts to restrict Iranian shipping.
US redirected 49 ships amid blockade
The United States Central Command said 49 commercial vessels have been redirected as part of efforts to enforce the blockade on Iranian ports.
CENTCOM added that its commander, Brad Cooper, visited the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius during patrol operations in regional waters.
“As of today, 49 commercial vessels have been redirected to comply with blockade. US forces remain fully committed to total enforcement,” the command said in a post on X.
Iran escalates warning
Rezaei said in a series of posts on X on Sunday that Washington’s actions reflect what he described as a misreading of the current geopolitical reality.
He argued that developments such as the withdrawal of US troops from Germany, strains within NATO and recurring technical issues affecting US warships point to a shifting balance of power.
Rezaei also criticised recent US threats against Iran, including warnings of economic pressure, saying they overlook Tehran’s influence over global food security and fertiliser supply routes linked to the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian adviser Ali Akbar Velayati also criticised Washington’s approach, warning that interference in global trade routes could backfire.
Attack near Hormuz
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said a cargo vessel was attacked by multiple small boats near Sirik, Iran. All crew were safe, but ships were advised to proceed with caution.
Global shipping reroutes
The Panama Canal Authority reported increased vessel traffic as ships divert from the Gulf, leading to congestion and higher transit costs.
An LPG tanker carrying cargo for India has exited the Strait of Hormuz and is heading to Visakhapatnam.
US tightens pressure
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington is intensifying economic pressure on Iran, describing the situation as an effective blockade.
He added that more vessels may attempt to cross despite tensions and said oil prices could ease later this year, Reuters reported.
Iran holds Hormuz stance
Iranian Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad said Tehran will not retreat from its position on the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that vessels not linked to the US or Israel could be allowed passage under certain conditions, despite US warnings of sanctions.
Gulf backs Bahrain
Saudi Arabia reaffirmed support for Bahrain, stressing that Gulf security is interconnected and warning against interference in regional sovereignty.
Diplomatic proposal emerges
Details of a proposed Iranian framework to end the war outline a phased plan including a ceasefire within 30 days, mutual non-aggression commitments and gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The proposal includes partial sanctions relief, limits on uranium enrichment for up to 15 years without dismantling infrastructure, and a broader regional security dialogue.
Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, said Islamabad continues to act as mediator.
Lebanon toll rises
Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 2,679 people and wounded 8,229.
Four paramedics were among five injured in a strike near a medical facility in Tyre, while Hezbollah said it carried out rocket and drone attacks targeting Israeli forces in southern areas.
The Israeli military said it seized more than 100 weapons linked to Hezbollah in the Rashaf area.
Israel military posture
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel maintains air superiority and is prepared to strike targets across Iranian territory if required, citing the addition of advanced fighter aircraft.
Reports indicate the US plans to supply Israel with precision weapons systems valued at around USD 1 billion.
Oil output vs disruption
Kuwait said production is expected to rise to 2.6 million barrels per day in June, as OPEC+ agreed to increase output targets by 188,000 bpd for a third consecutive month.
However, exports remain constrained. Kuwait recorded no crude shipments last month for the first time since the Gulf War due to the Hormuz blockade.