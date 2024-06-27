Iran set to elect new president tomorrow; ballot box in Hyderabad too

Hyderabad: The Islamic Republic of Iran will elect its new president as the country is set to go to the polls on June 28, 2024. The election activity will be observed in many places across the world, including Hyderabad.

A ballot box will be kept at Iranian consulate in Hyderabad for the eligible voters of Iranian diaspora to elect the country’s ninth president.

After the last president, Ebrahim Raisi, died in a helicopter crash last month, Vice-President Mohammed Mokhber assumed the presidency during Raisi’s tenure.

However, Mokhber and another ultraconservative presidential candidate, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani, have reportedly withdrawn their candidacy ahead of the 14th presidential election.

The remaining candidates include four conservatives and one reformist.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

The 62-year-old prominent conservative, Ghalibaf, will serve as the parliament speaker in 2020. He has run for the presidency three times: in 2005, 2013, and 2017. Before entering politics, he was in the Islamic Revolutionary Corps.

Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi

Hashemi is a 53-year-old ultraconservative medical doctor. He was a staunch supporter of the deceased President Raisi’s government. Previously, he represented Mashhad in parliament for four conservative terms.

Saeed Jalili

Jalili, 58, is known for his “uncompromising anti-West stance.” He is a former nuclear negotiator. An Iraq-Iran war veteran, Jalili was selected by Khamenei as one of his representatives from Mashhad in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Massoud Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian is a 69-year-old sole reformist in the race, and he is also one of the oldest candidates. Besides being a heart surgeon, he has represented Tabriz in parliament since 2008. He was health minister in the government of former reformist president Mohammad Khatami.

Pazeshkian had criticized Raisi’s government for lacking transparency after the custodial death of Mahsa Amini triggered nationwide protests in September 2022.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi

The 64-year-old Pourmohammadi is the sole cleric in Iran’s presidential elections. He is a conservative and a veteran politician. He has also held multiple positions over his career, including in Iran’s intelligence ministry.