Iran summons Swedish diplomat over Quran desecration row

The Swedish diplomat stated that he opposes any form of Islamophobia, saying he will convey Tehran's protest to Stockholm.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd July 2023 12:57 pm IST
Protesters gather at the entrance to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, a day after a man tore up and burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm (Photo; Reuters)

Tehran: Iran’s foreign ministry has summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires in Tehran over the burning of a copy of the holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, state media reported.

Condemning the desecration of the Quran, Iran described it as an ‘insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities’.

“While Muslims are performing the Haj, … insulting their sanctities merely serves the path of spreading hatred and violence, exploiting the principle of freedom of expression,” read a statement by the ministry.

The Swedish diplomat stated that he opposes any form of Islamophobia, saying he will convey Tehran's protest to Stockholm.

A person identified as Salwan Momika on Wednesday, said to be an Iraqi national burned a copy of the Quran outside the central mosque of Stockholm. The move was authorised by a Swedish court.

The act has elicited widespread condemnation from the Islamic world, including Türkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco, and Mauritania.

