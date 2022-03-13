Iran suspends normalization talks with Saudi Arabia

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 13th March 2022 10:15 pm IST
IANS

Tehran: Iran has “temporarily” suspended normalization talks with Saudi Arabia, Iran’s Press TV reported on Sunday.

The Iranian side has “unilaterally and temporarily” suspended the talks which was slated to be held in Iraq next week, according to the report.

The report did not specify the reason for the pause or give a date for resuming the negotiations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia launches project to aid Syrian orphans in Jordan

Following several rounds of talks brokered by Iraq, Iran sent three diplomats to Saudi Arabia in January as a delegation to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to resume their activities in Jeddah after a six-year hiatus.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in protest against the attacks on Saudi diplomatic mission in Iran after the Saudi execution of a Shiite cleric.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button