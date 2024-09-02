Iran, Syria call for promoting bilateral cooperation

Iran’s new Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and his Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas have held a phone conversation, calling for expanded bilateral cooperation, according to Defa News, the Iranian Defense Ministry’s news outlet.

During the call on Sunday, Nasirzadeh reaffirmed Iran’s support for Syria’s security and territorial integrity, emphasizing the need to implement existing bilateral agreements to strengthen ties between the two nations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abbas congratulated Nasirzadeh on his appointment and expressed Syria’s commitment to fostering robust relations with Iran. He highlighted the interconnected security of Syria and Iran and praised the efforts of the “resistance axis” in countering “Israeli threats” in Gaza, Syria, and Yemen.

Both ministers condemned Israeli actions in the region, including its activities in Gaza, and criticized international organizations for failing to take adequate measures against these actions, according to Defa News.