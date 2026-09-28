Iran turns to Prabhas’ Baahubali after Pezeshkian’s UN speech

Tehran: The Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad has shared a clip from the Telugu blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning, following Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s remarks at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The video, posted on X on Sunday, September 27, features Amarendra Baahubali, played by actor Prabhas, in a battle sequence from S S Rajamouli’s 2015 Telugu epic. The consulate captioned it with Pezeshkian’s declaration that Iran would not “bow our head or bend the knee”.

Also Read Watch: Iran embassy mocks Trump with Telugu film clip

“Like Baahubali standing against the Kalakeyas, we also shed our own blood in sacrifice for the homeland,” the post said.

Watch the video here

Dr. Pezeshkian, President of I.R #Iran at UNGA: "Will never bow our head or bend the knee"



Like Baahubali standing against the Kalakeyas, we also shed our own blood in sacrifice for the homeland. pic.twitter.com/xc1S9H346Q — Iran In Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) September 27, 2026

The clip includes a scene before the battle in which Amarendra Baahubali rejects a ritual human sacrifice and offers his own blood instead. The sequence then moves towards the battle, with the warriors chanting “Jai Mahishmati”.

Pezeshkian’s UNGA remarks

Pezeshkian addressed the 81st session of the UNGA in New York on Wednesday, September 23. During his speech, he said pressure, sanctions and what he described as bullying would not force Iran to submit.

“We will never bow our head or bend at the knee,” Pezeshkian said during the address. He also said Tehran remained ready for dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations without accepting what he called the “language of force”.

Iran also shares Bhagavanth Kesari clip

The Hyderabad-based Iranian mission also shared a separate Telugu cinema clip on Sunday, September 27, this time from Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Arjun Rampal.

That post concerned an Iranian claim that its IRGC Navy had captured a US Remus 600 unmanned underwater vehicle in the Strait of Hormuz. It also referred to US President Donald Trump, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM.

US Remus 600 unmanned underwater vehicle captured by Iran’s IRGC Navy in the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump, Hegseth and CENTCOM Reactions.😎 pic.twitter.com/ZBZyaWobHA — Iran In Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) September 27, 2026

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the vehicle had been seized during an operation in the Strait and identified it as a Remus 600. The US military disputed the claim.