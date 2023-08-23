Iran unveils Mohajer-10 drone capable of striking Israel

Tehran: The Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday, August 22, unveiled a new drone called ‘Mohajer-10’, resembling the American MQ-9 Reaper drone, IRNA News Agency reported.

The new drone was unveiled as part of an exhibition and defence industry day celebrations attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and senior commanders in the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran.

Mohajer-10 is capable of flying for up to 24 hours at an altitude of 7,000 meters and can travel up to 2000 kilometres non-stop on a single charge.

It also has the range to reach the country’s archenemy Israel.

The new drone can travel at speeds of up to 210 kilometres per hour and is equipped with updated electronic and intelligence systems.

Iran unveils "Mohajer 10" drone, the speed of which is 210 km/h, has the ability to carry all kinds of ammunition and bombs, and is equipped with electronic warfare systems. pic.twitter.com/6vtZeAmUZM — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) August 22, 2023

The Mohajer-10 has a payload of up to 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of cargo, double that of the previous model, allowing it to carry “all kinds of bombs and ammunitions”.

This is twice the weight and flight time of the ‘Mohajer-6’, which can carry 150 kilograms of weapons and fly for 12 hours. The previous model also had a lower flight altitude of 5,400 metres, and a speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

The unveiling comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for financing and encouraging the shooting attack on Israelis in Hebron in the occupied West, along with other recent attacks against Israelis.