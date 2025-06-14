Iran-US nuclear talks cancelled amid Israel’s strikes, says Oman

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th June 2025 11:36 pm IST
Muscat: Oman’s foreign minister says planned talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme “will not now take place” after Israel’s strikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement on social media Saturday.

It comes after Iran’s foreign minister said any talks would be “unjustifiable” amid the ongoing attacks.

Oman has been mediating the talks.

“The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place,” al-Busaidi wrote. “But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”

A sixth round was due to happen in Muscat, Oman’s capital, before the Israeli strikes began Friday.

