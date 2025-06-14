Iran-US nuclear talks cancelled amid Israel’s strikes, says Oman

Muscat: Oman’s foreign minister says planned talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme “will not now take place” after Israel’s strikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement on social media Saturday.

The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place. But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace. — Badr Albusaidi – بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) June 14, 2025

It comes after Iran’s foreign minister said any talks would be “unjustifiable” amid the ongoing attacks.

Oman has been mediating the talks.

A sixth round was due to happen in Muscat, Oman’s capital, before the Israeli strikes began Friday.