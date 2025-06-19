Iran uses ultra-heavy Sejjil missile for 1st time against Israel

Tehran: Amid escalating tensions, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that it used ultra-heavy, long-range Sejjil missile for the first time in attacks on Israel.
The IRGC carried out the 12th wave of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III on Wednesday night, June 18, the Iran’s Embassy in India and Tasnim news agency reported.
Videos circulating on social media show the launch of the Sejjil missile, leaving a distinctive bright trail across the night sky.
In a statement, the IRGC declared that its forces had “shattered the Zionist army’s defence system” and that “the sky of the occupied territories has now opened its arms to Iranian missiles and drones.”
The statement added that missile attacks would remain “focused and continuous”.
Addressing Israelis, the IRGC reiterated its warning,
“The gates of hell will open upon you. The aerospace force’s missiles of the Revolutionary Guard will prevent you from spending a single moment outside underground shelters. A few days have passed during which you have not seen sunlight.
Be sure that the sound of sirens will not stop for a single moment. Either you choose ‘slow death’ in a hellish life inside shelters, or you save yourselves from the continuous 24-hour missile bombardment and flee as quickly as possible to save your lives.”
What is the Sejjil missile?
The Sejjil is a two-stage, solid-fuel, surface-to-surface ballistic missile developed by Iran. With an estimated range of 2,000 to 2,500 kilometres, it can strike deep within enemy territory, including all parts of Israel and southeastern Europe.
Key specifications:
- Length: 18 metres (59 feet)
- Calibre: 1.25 metres
- Launch weight: 23,600 kg
- Payload: 700 kg (1,543 pounds)
With solid-fuel technology, it offers faster launch readiness, greater mobility, and enhanced ability to evade pre-emptive strikes.
Designed to penetrate sophisticated air defence systems such as Israel’s Iron Dome and Arrow batteries, the missile increases the strategic reach of Iranian forces.
Editor’s note: The article has been updated for clarity.