Iran war: UAE reports new missile, drone attack amid fragile ceasefire

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said its air defence systems were responding to a missile and drone attack early on Friday, May 8, as renewed regional tensions threatened to undermine a fragile ceasefire in the Iran conflict.

In a statement posted on X, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for warnings and updates.

Also Read Iran accuses US of ceasefire breach after Hormuz exchange of fire

The UAE Ministry of Defence later said sounds heard across the country were linked to ongoing operations against missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Authorities called on the public to remain calm and comply with safety instructions issued by relevant agencies.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.



UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/zXBJJUad1T — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) May 8, 2026

The developments came hours after US forces said they had struck Iranian military facilities allegedly linked to attacks on American warships in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s armed forces claimed the strikes had hit civilian areas and commercial vessels.

The latest escalation has raised concerns over the stability of the ceasefire reached on April 8 following weeks of conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Israeli strike kills Lebanese civil defence worker in south Lebanon

A Lebanese civil defence worker was killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, the rescue organisation said on Friday, a day after another attack killed a responder linked to the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee.

In a statement, Lebanon’s civil defence said the worker was killed when an Israeli strike targeted him on a road between two towns in the south, despite an existing ceasefire agreement.

Iran launches fresh drone strikes in Iraq

The Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran (PDKI) said Iranian drones struck one of its bases in northern Iraq on Wednesday evening, marking the second reported attack on the group in a single day.

In a statement posted on X, the PDKI said three drones hit the Zewi Aspi camp. Earlier, two drones reportedly targeted the Girde Chal compound near Erbil, which houses relatives of PDKI members in Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Brent tops USD 100 as fresh Iran tensions hit oil markets

Oil prices rose on Friday after renewed US-Iran clashes threatened a fragile ceasefire and delayed hopes of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.

Brent crude gained 0.67 percent to USD 100.73 a barrel, while US WTI crude rose 0.47 percent to USD 95.26. Both benchmarks had jumped more than 3 percent earlier in the day.

The gains followed three sessions of losses amid optimism over a possible US-Iran peace agreement.