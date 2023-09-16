Iran warns of ‘decisive’ response to any Israeli threat, unlawful act

Iravani made the remarks on Friday in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the Security Council.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th September 2023 1:00 pm IST
Tehran: Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravan, has warned that his country will respond “decisively” to any threat or unlawful act against it by Israel, the media reported.

Iravani made the remarks on Friday in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the Security Council for the month of September Ferit Hoxha on Thursday, reacting to recent remarks by David Barnea, head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Barnea recently accused Iran of “having directed more than 20 attacks against Israel over the past year” and threatened to “take military actions against Iranians if any Israeli or Jew would be harmed in such attacks”.

Iravani denounced Barnea’s claims as “baseless,” adding that these provocative remarks are in flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, Xinhua news agency reported.

The envoy said Iran resolutely stresses its legitimate and inherent rights, based on international law and the UN Charter, to give a decisive response to any threat and illegal act by Israel against the country.

He reaffirmed that Iran spares no effort to defend its national security and interests and protect its people.

The Iranian envoy also called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its duties and condemn Israel’s “hostile rhetoric and destructive activities”.

