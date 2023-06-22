Iranian, B’deshi nationals held in Tripura for suspected links with Pak militants

Agartala: A local court in Tripura on Thursday remanded an Iranian and a Bangladeshi national to five-day police custody after the police arrested them for their suspected links with Pakistani militants.

A senior police officer said that the police on Wednesday arrested Iranian Yakub Yazdanbakhsh and Bangladeshi national Shahin Mondal from the Aswani market area under Amatoli police station on the outskirts of Agartala.

The duo failed to show valid passports or travel documents to the police, who confiscated thier mobile phones.

The police found photos of Pakistani militant camps on the confiscated phones.

The Iranian man told the police that he first went to Thailand, then Nepal and came to India via Bangladesh illegally along with the Bangladeshi intruder.

“We are interrogating the duo and probing the matter with all seriousness,” the officer told IANS.