Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy in Riyadh

Riyadh: An Iranian delegation arrived on Wednesday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as part of a plan to reopen Tehran’s embassy and diplomatic missions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani took to Twitter and wrote,” An Iranian technical team arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday noon in a new move & in line with implementing the agreement between the IR of Iran & Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic ties and political and consular activities in the two countries.”

He said the Iranian delegation will take necessary action in two working groups in Riyadh and Jeddah to launch the Embassy and Consulate General of Iran as well as the permanent diplomatic mission of the country at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Iran will try to reopen and launch its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia before this year’s Hajj season.

🔽Iran’s FM Spokesman says an Iranian technical team arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday noon in a new move & in line with implementing the agreement between the IR of Iran & Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic ties and political and consular activities in the two countries. pic.twitter.com/1VvXEWbel4 — Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) April 12, 2023

It is the first official visit by Iranian officials to Saudi Arabia since the visit of officials of the Iranian Haj Agency to the Kingdom in December 2019.

On Saturday, April 8, a Saudi delegation arrived in Tehran to discuss the implementation of reopening the Kingdom’s embassy and consulate in Iran.

The visit of the two delegations comes days after the second round hosted by Beijing in March between the Saudi and Iranian sides to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, which were severed since 2016.

On March 10, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations and the reopening of embassies within two months, following Chinese-sponsored talks in Beijing, according to a joint statement by the three countries.