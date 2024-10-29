Iranian delegation attends interfaith forum in India

A high-profile Iranian delegation, including prominent religious leaders, embarked on a mission to promote interfaith dialogue and understanding in India on Monday.

The delegation featured notable figures such as including Ayatollah Ahmad Mobaleghi, President of the University of Religions and Denominations Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abol Hassan Navvab and member of the Qom Islamic Seminary’s Instructors Society Ayatollah Abol Qassem Alidoust. The group visited various temples and pilgrimage sites, notably a Sikh temple, where they engaged with leaders from different faiths.

At a conference aimed at promoting interfaith dialogue with leaders of Islam, Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Zoroastrian, and Sikh communities, speakers emphasized the critical importance of dialogue to foster mutual understanding and prevent conflicts between followers of different religions. The discussions underscored the value of periodic dialogue between leaders to bridge divides and combat intolerance.

Hojat-ol-Islam Navvab mentioned Iran’s historically friendly relations with India, particularly with the Sikh community and pointed out the existence of a department of Sikh studies at the University of Religions and Denominations.

Following the forum, the Iranian delegation had a meeting with Sunni scholars to discuss ways to enhance unity and proximity among different Islamic schools of thought and sects. This meeting signified a readiness to strengthen ties within the community while promoting a collaborative approach to addressing challenges faced by Muslims.