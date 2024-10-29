Visa-on-arrival in UAE for Indians: Know eligibility, other details for travel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has recently launched a visa-on-arrival facility for Indian citizens, simplifying travel for those holding ordinary passports. This initiative allows eligible visitors to obtain a visa upon their arrival at any entry point to the UAE, enhancing the ease of access for Indian nationals.

Eligibility criteria

To be able to get the visa-on-arrival, some conditions must be met by Indian travellers.

Valid Passports: Passports should have at least six months of validity from the date of arrival in the UAE.

Visa or Residency Requirements: Applicants must also have a permanent resident card, green card or valid visa from the United States, United Kingdom or any of the countries in the European Union.

Visa options

The available options for eligible travellers include the following Two types of visas.

14-day visa: The validity of this visa can be extended for another 14 days. This fee normally costs from Dh 120 to 150 which is approximately Rs 2700 to 3400.

60-day non-extendable visa: This option costs around Dh 1,100 to 1,200 (approximately 24,500 to 27,000 Rs). Notably, both types of visas require payment of the applicable fees upon arrival.

Impact on travel

This new policy is one in a series of measures aimed at enhancing the relations between India and the UAE. Presently, India ranks among the highest source markets for Dubai tourist arrivals Indian tourists which have increased by 25 percent in 2023 compared to the level before the outbreak of COVID-19. The introduction of this visa-on-arrival facility is expected to further boost tourism and facilitate unplanned trips for Indian nationals.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili emphasised that granting Indian nationals holding visas from the EU, the US and the UK comes within the framework of the long-term strategic partnership between the UAE and India.