Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Saudi Arabia soon

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will pay a visit to Riyadh in the near future at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in the capital Tehran on Monday while commenting on the latest developments in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is a reciprocal visit to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s visit to Tehran in June, Kanaani added.

He noted that during the imminent visit, regional and international issues and the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation will be discussed.

Also Read 8 held for shooting at Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran; OIC condemns attack

The spokesman said relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are progressing step by step, saying the Saudi embassy in Tehran and consulate general in the northeastern city of Mashhad have resumed their operations based on the agreement between the two countries.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in April the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect, seven years after Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.

In early June, Iran reopened its embassy in the Saudi capital of Riyadh as well as its consulate general and representative office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.