Iranian Parliament’s Speaker pilots flight to Beirut amid Israeli strikes

Tehran: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Saturday was the pilot of a flight to Beirut amid the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

Qalibaf, a former military pilot and commander of the IRGC Air Force, arrived in the Lebanese capital at the invitation of his Lebanese counterpart and Shia party Amal’s chief, Nabih Berri, Iranian media reports said.

Upon arrival at the city’s airport, he told reporters that he would meet Lebanese officials to convey a message from Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as officials and people that Iran stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people, government, and resistance.

“We always stand by the Lebanese nation and government and will be at their service in difficulties,” he added.

Qalibaf is the second Iranian official to visit Lebanon since Israel started its airstrikes on the Arab country late last month. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Lebanon on October 4 for talks with top officials.

Later on Saturday, the Iranian Speaker will leave Beirut for Geneva, where he is scheduled to attend the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place on October 13-17.

At the IPU meeting, Qalibaf said he will speak about the Israeli regime’s crimes against the people of Gaza and Lebanon and will elaborate on the activities of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups in defending their countries.

A day earlier, Iran had said that Lebanon is not in need of military support, and the “foremost and urgent priority must centre upon the establishment of a ceasefire and the facilitation of relief efforts”.

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations said it remains actively involved in the provision of humanitarian assistance to Lebanon via multiple channels, IRNA reported.

Iran has formally expressed its preparedness to extend medical aid and receive the wounded – a proposition duly accepted by the Lebanese government, it added.