Iranian secure top spot in Saudi Quran recital contest, wins Rs 6 crore

Tehran: Iran and Saudi Arabia took first place in the Quran and Call to Prayer recitation competition held in the Kingdom on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Iranian contestant Younes Shahmoradi won first place in the Quran recitation section. He was awarded 3 million Saudi riyals (Rs 6,55,37,113), followed by Abdulaziz Al Faqih from Saudi Arabia who received 1.87 million Saudi riyals (Rs 4,08,51,467).

Mohammad al-Sharif from Saudi Arabia won in the Call to Prayer category taking home 2 million Saudi riyals (Rs 4,36,98,817). Indonesian contestant Diaa al-Din bin Nizar al-Din took second place winning one million Saudi riyals (Rs 2,18,49,168).

Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Department of Entertainment of Saudi Arabia, handed over the prizes.

The General Entertainment Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched the competition, known as “Aatr Al Kalam” or “Perfume of Words” in English in 2019 to celebrate “exceptional vocal talents in Quranic recitation and the Call to Prayer.”

During the final, the program received six Guinness World Records certificates. These included the recognition of the largest Quran competition in terms of participating countries, the largest various competitions, and the largest prizes for the Quran and Call to Prayer competitions.