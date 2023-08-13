Iranian teen who led anti-hijab protests ‘tortured’ for 2nd time

A teenage girl who celebrated victory after getting released from Iranian custody due to her participation in the anti hijab protests said that she has been abducted and beaten for the second time by the regime.

According to the report received by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, on Wednesday, August 9, she was tortured and abused by Iranian government forces after being kidnapped.

The organisation said that she was left alone in one of the streets of Abdanan after being threatened, interrogated, and tortured for more than two hours.

Hengaw said that Sharifi suffered multiple injuries during her abduction. She published a picture of her injured forehead on her Instagram page.

Sonia Sharifi’s picture on the top of a car with her hands in the air became a symbol of resistance during anti-hijab rallies in Iran. The Kurdish student is one of many who have experienced the wrath of Iran’s crackdown in the aftermath of last year’s rallies.

She was arrested by Iranian government forces on November 19, 2022 and was temporarily released on bail from Ilam Central Prison on Thursday, December 15, 2022, after almost a month of detention.

The incident occured approximately a month before the one-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody, which sparked anti-hijab rallies across the country. As the anniversary approaches, Iran’s security agents have begun to harass and threaten demonstrators, according to the US-based Iranian TV station Iran International.