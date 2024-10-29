Iran’s defense system over powered Israeli missiles in Oct 26 attack: Consulate

Hyderabad: Iran’s indigenous missile defence systems successfully intercepted nearly hundreds of Israeli missiles during the attack on October 26, according to Mohsen Moghaddami, Vice Consul of the Islamic Republic of Iran Consulate General in Hyderabad.

The vice consular said that the Zionist regime is continuing aggressive actions against Iran, which violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The recent attacks on Iran from the Zionist regime, including the assassination of the secretary general of Hezbollah and general Nilfrooshan and head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran led to the retaliatory action by Iran on October 1.

Also Read Khamenei says Israel’s strikes on Iran should not be exaggerated nor minimized

Mohsen Moghaddami said that the retaliatory attack on Israel via ballistic missiles was successful with a hit rate of more than 90 percent, showing the capability of Iranian missile power and the failure of Israel’s iron dome to intercept the missiles.

In comparison, Israel’s attacks were thwarted by Iran’s anti-missile system, with only 6 missiles out of likely hundreds passing through the defence system, said the vice consular of the Iran consulate in Hyderabad. Though the attack led to the martyrdom of 4 military forces and one civilian, the Iranian missile defence system emerged as a clear winner over the Israeli attack, which was reportedly carried over by 140 fighter jets.

Also Read Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel’s using of airspace to attack Iran

Israel’s new and unprecedented attack on Iran on October 26, was a clear act of aggression, said the vice consular, stating that Iran’s missile attack was an exercise of its inherent right of self-defence as recognized under Article 51 of the Charter UN.