Iran’s new president urges Muslim world to unite against Israel and West

The newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian led his cabinet on Saturday, August 24 renewing their allegiance to the ideas of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the country, during a ceremony held at Khomein’s holy shrine in southern Tehran.

During his address, Pezeskhain pointed out Israeli aggression in war-torn Gaza, stating, “Would Israel have dared to do a damn thing in this region if Muslims had been united? Not only them, but the US, Europe and any other power, could they do any of these things?”.

Pertinently, Israeli occupational forces have unleaded its relentless war in Gaza and other occupied territories after Operation al-Aqsa Storm, a retaliatory operation staged by Hamas-led resistance groups in reparation for the regime’s decades-long crimes against Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian health authorities, Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and driven most of the enclave’s 2.3 million people from their homes.

Pezeshkian also discusses some of the economic issues in Iran that stem from the sanctions made by the Western countries and said “In our own country we have no other way forward from resolving our problems but to strengthen internal solidarity. ”

He thanked the Iranian Parliament for endorsing his list of cabinet nominees stating that the approval was a great message, and a start towards the needed all-round unity to move forward”.

“Just like the beginning of the [Islamic] Revolution, with the unity and cohesion of the people, despite the fact that the whole world had joined hands to eradicate the revolution but could not destroy it…We can and must solve all problems by standing together,” Pezeshkian added as quoted by Press TV.

The ceremony was attended by Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, the Custodian of Imam Khomeini’s holy shrine.

Pezeshkian is another reformist candidate, who was elected as the President of Iran after the second round of voting that took place in July 2024.

In the wake of Israeli violence in Gaza, particularly following Hamas’s attacks in October 2023, Iran has openly condemned the Israeli actions and urged the Muslims to unite against perceived aggression. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and late President Ebrahim Raisi have called on other Muslim countries to put pressure on Israel by imposing sanctions on the Israeli regime; at the same time, both leaders stress Iran’s support of the Palestinians’ cause.

