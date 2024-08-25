Muslim World League commends ALPS Group’s efforts in Sudan

The Muslim World League (MWL) has publicly commended the efforts of the “Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS)” group, which is dedicated to alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people, saving lives, and working toward a permanent cessation of hostilities.

In an official statement, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the secretary general of the MWL and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa praised the ALPS group.

The coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United States, the Swiss Confederation, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations, operates under the framework of the Jeddah Declaration and is led by Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Kuwait welcomes ALPS joint statement after Sudan talks in Geneva

The MWL commended the ALPS group’s steadfast commitment to the Sudanese people, highlighting their continued efforts in delivering humanitarian aid, protecting civilians, supporting ceasefire initiatives, and striving to end the conflict in Sudan.

Kuwait also welcomed the joint statement issued by the Aligned for ALPS Group for mediating the latest round of intra-Sudan talks in Geneva recently, said the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry reiterated Kuwait’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people through its air bridge which already saw 24 trips carrying tonnes of humanitarian assistance.