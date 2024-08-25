Kuwait welcomes ALPS joint statement after Sudan talks in Geneva

The Ministry lauded the mediation efforts of regional and global partners in the Geneva talks.

Sudanese ceasefire talks resumed in Saudi Arabia
Sudanese people who fled the conflict cross border between Sudan and Chad. (Photo: Reuters)

Kuwait welcomed Saturday the joint statement issued by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group which mediated the latest round of intra-Sudan talks in Geneva recently, said the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

In a press statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency, the Ministry lauded the mediation efforts of regional and global partners in the Geneva talks.

In addition, the Ministry commended the agreement to open the crossings and secure routes to ensure the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people.

It also welcomed the call for adhering to the Jeddah Declaration, issued in May 2023.

The Ministry reiterated Kuwait’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people through its air bridge which already saw 24 trips carrying tonnes of humanitarian aid.

