Iran’s President again warns Israel against counterattack

Iran has recently warned Israel several times of a military response to its large-scale attack, in which hundreds of drones and missiles were fired towards Israel on Saturday night.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2024 6:07 pm IST
Iran invites foreign investors in energy projects: President
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Berlin: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has once again warned Israel against mounting a military counterattack following Iran’s recent air assault on Israel.

During a telephone call with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Raisi warned that “the slightest action” by Israel against Iran’s national interests “will have extensive and painful consequences.” Details of the call were published on the web portal of Iran’s presidential office.

Iran has recently warned Israel several times of a military response to its large-scale attack, in which hundreds of drones and missiles were fired towards Israel on Saturday night.

MS Education Academy

The Iranian response to any further Israeli action would be “at least 10 times more drastic” than the first attack, the country’s Security Council said in a statement.

So far, Iran has chosen the least severe form of punishment for Israel, the Council said in its press statement. Israel’s military leadership has said that Israel does not intend to leave Saturday’s large-scale Iranian attack unanswered.

Tags
Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2024 6:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button