Iran’s Supreme leader awards IRGC commander for successful missile strike on Israel

Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has awarded the “Fath” medal to Amir Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for a successful missile attack inside the territory of Israel.

The honour was bestowed during a ceremony attended by Iran’s top military commanders. Amir Ali Hajizadeh who serves as commander of the aerospace division of IRGC received the prestigious military award for his leadership during the retaliation attack on Israel, reportedly targeting several military bases and Mossad headquarters.

“Ayatollah Khamenei presented the Order of Fath (“Conquest” in Farsi) to General Amirali Hajjizadeh, commander of the Guards Aerospace Force,” the Supreme leader’s official website informed on Sunday.

In an operation dubbed “Operation True Promise,” Hajizadeh attacked Israel in April this year with over 300 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and suicide drones to fatally damage two Israel Air Force bases.

The awarding of this medal not only recognizes individual achievement but also serves as a statement of national pride and military strength for Iran amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

On Friday during a sermon, the Supreme leader Khamenei reaffirmed his assertion that the recent missile strikes were not only a demonstration of power but also a signal of Iran’s preparedness to protect its interests and those of its friends and allies from threats emanating from the Zionists and America.