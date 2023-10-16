Iraq signs deals with UAE firm to develop three oil, gas fields

The deals would help Iraq produce 400 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day within 18 months in the blocks.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 10:34 am IST
Iraq signs deals with UAE firm to develop three oil, gas fields
Iraqi flag

Baghdad: Iraq signed three contracts with the United Arab Emirates’ Crescent Petroleum to develop three oil and gas fields in the eastern and southern regions of the country, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The Ministry said on Sunday in a statement that the deals would help Iraq produce 400 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day within 18 months in the blocks of Kilabat-Gumar and Khashim al-Hmer-Injana in the eastern province of Diyala province and Khudhr al-Maa in the southern province of Basra.

Also Read
US: Landlord yells ‘You Muslims must die’, kills 6-yr-old Palestinian-American boy

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said the government was keen to increase gas investment projects to reduce gas flaring, which refers to the burning of the natural gas associated with oil extraction, and use the gas for power generation, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Iraq, a member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has more than 145 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 132 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves. But it still flares much of its gas wealth and relies on Iranian gas imports to feed its power plants.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 10:34 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button