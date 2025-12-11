Iraqi man with 15pc heart function gets second lease of life in India

New Delhi: A 58-year-old man from Iraq, who arrived in India with just 15 per cent heart function and collapsing organs, has undergone a successful heart procedure here.

The intervention was performed at Paras Health Gurugram, where doctors opted for TEER (MitraClip) therapy instead of open-heart surgery, according to the statement.

The minimally invasive procedure repaired his leaking mitral valve, stabilising blood circulation and helping his heart regain pumping strength.

Hadi Mustafa Hamad was brought to the emergency ward on November 11 after a heart attack.

His lungs were filled with fluid, blood pressure was unstable, kidneys were deteriorating, and he had to be placed on a ventilator and Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump support, said Doctor Amit Bhushan, Director and Unit Head of Cardiology, who led the procedure.

Bhushan said that for nearly two years, Hamad’s symptoms were mistaken for asthma because diabetes was masking his chest pain. By the time the correct diagnosis was made, he was considered too high-risk for any major surgery.

“This was one of the most challenging cases we have handled. One clip alone would not have saved him. A second MitraClip was deployed, during which the patient went into shock several times and required CPR. Once the leaking valve was repaired, blood circulation improved, making the next steps possible,” he said.

The highly complex procedure involved 14 specialists, including cardiologists, a cardiac anaesthetist, intensivists, cath lab teams, and imaging experts working with 3D TEE and fluoroscopy.

Their coordinated effort ensured the patient stabilised in the CCU, from where he spent five days on a ventilator and a total of 10 days in the hospital, a statement from the hospital said.

Meanwhile, a family member, Faris Hamad, said they had lost hope after multiple hospitals abroad and in India advised only a heart transplant.

“Seeing him walk out of the hospital after arriving on a ventilator felt nothing short of a miracle,” he said.

The doctor said that within ten days, Hamad’s heart function improved from 15 per cent to nearly 40 per cent, the fluid in his lungs cleared, his kidney function normalised, and he began to walk.