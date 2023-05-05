IRCTC launches 6-day Coastal Karnataka packages from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special package for travellers from Hyderabad to Karnataka called ‘Coastal Karnataka’ to visit famous tourist destinations and temples.

The Coastal Karnataka package will be available from May and trains will depart every Tuesday from Kacheguda Railway Station at 6:05 am.

The price of the tour will be from Rs 11,600 to Rs 34,270 for a six-day and 5 nights journey, which includes the comfort category of train journeys on sleeper class for the standard category and 3AC.

The special package will take you across the coast of Murudeshwar and Mangalore and famous tourist destinations like ST Mary’s Island, Malpe Beach and Jog Falls.

The spiritual locations like Sri Krishna Temple, Sharadamba Temple, Mookambika Temple, Murudeshwar Temple in Gokarna, Kateel Temple and Mangala Devi Temple are included as well.

The package will also provide main facilities like an air-conditioned vehicle for passengers including accommodation for three nights, breakfast and travel insurance.