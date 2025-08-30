IRDAI employee booked for embezzling over Rs 5 cr in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A case was registered against an assistant manager of the Insurance and Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for allegedly siphoning off over Rs five crore from the authority.

The assistant manager allegedly diverted the amount to his bank accounts and those of his relatives over a period of two years by producing fake invoices of payments to be made to other entities by IRDAI, police said on Saturday.

The alleged offence came to light when an entity pointed out that it did not receive the payment, they said.

The case was registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad police under relevant sections of law about a week ago after an official complained to police, police said, adding that investigation was underway.