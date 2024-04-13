Ireland, Norway moving closer to recognize Palestinian state

Ireland and Norway is moving closely to officially recognize the Palestinian state, jointly with other countries, WAFA News Agency reported.

This came in two conferences that followed the meeting of Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday, April 12.

Following meeting with Spanish counterpart, Simon aims to officially recognize Palestinian state in coordination with Spain and other countries.

Jonas also announced its readiness to recognize Palestinian state in cooperation with other countries, in presence of Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez.

“This decision must be made based on timing and context, in close cooperation with like-minded countries,” he added. We have not set a specific timetable.”

On Tuesday, April 2, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that his country plans to officially recognize Palestinian statehood by July, the Financial Times reported.

On March 22, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Malta announced their joint recognition of a Palestinian state.

Since 1988, 139 countries out of 193 member states of the United Nations (UN) have recognized the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, which include the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israel’s war on Gaza has resulted in over 33,600 Palestinian deaths and 76,000 injuries since October 7, with a Hamas attack on southern Israel causing 1,100 deaths.