Irfan Pathan trolled for revealing wife Safa Baig’s face

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan faced trolling for revealing his wife Safa Baig’s face on their 8th marriage anniversary.

While some netizens trolled him, many appreciated the former Indian cricketer and blessed the couple.

Infinite roles mastered by one soul: Indian cricketer

On the anniversary, Irfan Pathan not only shared a photograph revealing his wife’s face on social media but also wrote, “Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love.”

Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qAUW8ndFAJ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 3, 2024

Following the tweet, his followers gave mixed reactions. Bollywood actor Riteish Deskmukh wrote, “Happy Anniversary to you both my brother… stay happy – stay blessed.”

Happy Anniversary to you both my brother… stay happy – stay blessed — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 4, 2024

A netizen commented, “Woww Ma Sha Allah So beautiful She is I first time seeing her Allah bless you both Many more happiness years to come.”

Woww Ma Sha Allah So beautiful She is I first time seeing her

Allah bless you both Many more happiness years to come pic.twitter.com/FtY10Z6jT3 — Zoya khan (@NS71luv) February 3, 2024

Fans trolled Irfan Pathan for revealing wife’s face

Sharing a photograph of Yusuf Pathan along with his wife Afreen, a netizen targetted Irfan Pathan for revealing Safa Baig’s face. He wrote, “That’s Why Your Brother Better Than You..”

That's Why Your Brother Better Than You. 💔 pic.twitter.com/tfKsYCTqYH — TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@trollpakistanii) February 3, 2024

Expressing disappointment over Irfan Pathan’s decision to share his wife’s photograph without niqab, a user wrote, “Irfan bhai, Muslims khatoons ko hijab Mein rehna chaye. Not a great gesture.”

Irfan bhai

Muslims khatoons ko hijab Mein rehna chaye .

Not a great gesture but 🤐🤐🤐 — Umar lalamusa Wala🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@UmarUmarsadiq92) February 3, 2024

This isn’t the first time Pakistanis targeted Irfan Pathan. Earlier, during the ICC World Cup, Pakistani media slammed the former Indian cricketer for dancing with bowler Rashid Khan after Afghanistan’s victory against Pakistan.

Pakistanis say why @IrfanPathan is dancing for Afghanistan cricket team? pic.twitter.com/221xN7GgnN — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) October 24, 2023

The news anchor suggested that the former Indian cricketer should consider participating in a reality show instead of dancing on the cricket field and questioned if he aimed to become an Afghan national.