Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s cryptic Insta story, ‘Going to baba..’

Mumbai: As the fourth anniversary of actor Irrfan Khan’s passing approaches, his son Babil Khan captured attention with a cryptic message on Instagram. The young actor, who has been following in his father’s footsteps, shared a now-deleted post that left fans worried.

Babil’s Instagram story, posted just days before Irrfan’s death anniversary, featured a cryptic message that read, “Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba.” The screenshot of the deleted post surfaced on Reddit, sparking concerns among Babil’s followers.

Fans quickly reacted to the post on Reddit, expressing their worries about Babil’s well-being.

This comes after Babil recently shared unseen pictures of his late father in an emotional tribute earlier this month. In the heartfelt caption, he wrote, “Im gonna miss you, you know? Standing under my umbrella. I’m going to miss you too, but I guess It’s time to dance in the rain now.”

On the professional front, Babil Khan is making strides in the film industry, having made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film “Qala” in 2022, a period psychological drama. Currently, he is collaborating with renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for his next project.