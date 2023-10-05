Is Ankita Lokhande highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 17?

Reports suggest that Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain have signed the dotted lines and are confirmed to take part in Bigg Boss 17

Published: 5th October 2023
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17, the much-anticipated controversial reality show, is all set to hit the screens on October 15, and fans can’t contain their excitement for another thrilling season. Social media and TV circles are abuzz with rumors about potential celebrity contestants for the upcoming season.

Among the notable names, Ankita Lokhande, a well-known television personality, is making waves. Reports suggest that Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain have signed the dotted lines and are confirmed to take part in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 Highest Paid Contestant

The latest grapevine suggests that Ankita Lokhande might break records by becoming the highest paid contestant of BB 17. Last year, it was Sumbul Touqeer Khan who held this title in Bigg Boss 16.

Given Ankita’s widespread popularity in the television world, it’s speculated that she might command a hefty remuneration, potentially exceeding 10 to 12 lakh rupees per week. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, so fans are eagerly awaiting further updates.

Contestants List

Other rumoured names that are likely to enter Bigg Boss 17 are — Harsh Beniwal, Jiya Shankar, YouTuber Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Isha Malviya and many more.

