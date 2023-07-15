Is BJP fielding Raja Singh in LS elections from Zaheerabad?

Hyderabad: After the recent rejig in leadership, Telangana BJP power corridors are echoing a big question: Is Raja Singh going to contest as MP from Zaheerabad? Speculations are rife that Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, who is under suspension, will contest a MP candidate from Zaheerabad. If not, then another party may give him MLA ticket from Goshamahal to help him fulfil his ambition of scoring hat-trick.

Raja Singh, considered a firebrand leader contested the MLA elections twice on BJP ticket from Goshamahal in 2014 and 2019 and subsequently won the elections.

Due to some party related issues the BJP leadership wants Raja Singh to move out from Goshamahal to some other constituency; they also offered him the Zaheerabad MP seat, highly placed sources revealed.

The MLA is reluctant to contest for the Zaheerabad MP seat, and, as source said, is adamant on contesting the Assembly elections from Goshamahal constituency.

The BJP leadership wants to field Vikram Goud, who is son of senior leader Mukesh Goud, in the coming state elections from the Goshamahal constituency. Mukesh Goud had contested from the Maharajgunj constituency, now Goshamahal constituency, and won the elections. Vikram Goud has got clout in the constituency once represented by his father.

Sources said due to the adamant attitude and failure to reach an accord the party leadership is not lifting the ban of Raja Singh, who was suspended following controversy over making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed in October last year.

The meeting between Telangana Minister Harish Rao and Raja Singh on Friday was a hot topic of discussion in political circles. The MLA later clarified that he was not moving over to the BRS party and put the rumours of his switching side to rest.

The Hyderabad police had bookeda cases and invoked PD Act against Raja Singh. He was kept in Central Prison Cherlapally until the Telangana High Court set aside the order and ordered his release.