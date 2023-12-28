Is BJP leader Eatala Rajender going to join Congress? Know what he says

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Eatala Rajender, who recently contested from two assembly constituencies, Huzurabad and Gajwel, without securing a victory in either, is back in the headlines amid rumours of him joining the Congress.

Speculations circulated suggesting that leaders who had previously left the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the BJP might now be heading to the Congress.

Eatala Rajender dismisses rumours

Dismissing these rumors, Eatala Rajender informed News Meter that he has no intention of joining the Congress. He added that the rumours were propagated by the Congress or insiders aiming for his exit from the BJP.

Revealing his plans, he stated that he intends to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency.

Lost MLA seat

In the recently concluded assembly polls, in Huzurabad, Eatala Rajender lost to Kaushik Reddy Padi of BRS. The margin was 16873 votes.

In Gajwel, he lost to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by 45031 votes.

Though he could not win the MLA seat, he is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year.