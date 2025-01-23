Is ChatGPT down? Users report global outages

Currently, millions of users are unable to access the popular AI tool, ChatGPT. The service disruptions have been reported globally with users encountering issues such as slow loading speeds, error messages, or problems connecting.
The cause of this outage remains unknown but potential factors include server overload, technical glitches, or planned maintenance activities.
However, the company behind the popular tool, OpenAI is yet to officially address the situation.
This disruption is impacting a vast user base including students, researchers, professionals, and individuals who rely on ChatGPT for various purposes such as creative writing, content generation, and other tasks.
Memes flood in as #ChatGPT down
ChatGPT outage sparks a wave of humorous memes on X, with users globally expressing their frustrations creatively.