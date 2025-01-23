Is ChatGPT down? Users report global outages

However, the company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI is yet to officially address the situation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 23rd January 2025 6:18 pm IST
ChatGPT may beat doctors at evidence-based depression management: Study

Currently, millions of users are unable to access the popular AI tool, ChatGPT. The service disruptions have been reported globally with users encountering issues such as slow loading speeds, error messages, or problems connecting.

The cause of this outage remains unknown but potential factors include server overload, technical glitches, or planned maintenance activities.

However, the company behind the popular tool, OpenAI is yet to officially address the situation.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

This disruption is impacting a vast user base including students, researchers, professionals, and individuals who rely on ChatGPT for various purposes such as creative writing, content generation, and other tasks.

Memes flood in as #ChatGPT down

ChatGPT outage sparks a wave of humorous memes on X, with users globally expressing their frustrations creatively.

Also Read
ChatGPT a hit among students who struggle to pay attention: Study

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 23rd January 2025 6:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button