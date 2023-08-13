Is contract for Hyderabad Airport Metro Line awarded to L&T?

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Line, which will connect the Mindspace junction and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, will be a 31 km line. The project will feature 10 stations.

According to a report by Eenadu, the contract for this project has reportedly been awarded to Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Earlier, along with L&T, NCC Ltd was also in the race to bag the Hyderabad Airport Meto Rail Project and submitted a tender after the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Raidur-Airport stretch was open by Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML).

Initially, 13 national and global firms expressed interest in the project, however, only L&T and NCC Ltd participated in the bidding process.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Project

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Project is being entirely funded by the Telangana government.

It will have 10 stations. Out of them, nine will be elevated, and one underground. They will be built at Mindspace, Raidurg, Biodiversity, Nanakramguda, Narasingi, TSPA Junction, Rajender Nagar, Shamshabad Junction, Airport Cargo, and RGIA Terminal (only underground station).

Distance from Gachibowli to airport will be covered in 20 min

The trains on Hyderabad Airport Metro Line will operate on an elevated viaduct for 28.5 km and underground for 2.5 km.

It is anticipated that these trains, with a maximum speed of 120 kmph, will cover the distance from Gachibowli to Hyderabad Airport in just 20 minutes.